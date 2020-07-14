Coroner identifies man who died following shooting at Walgreens parking lot

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who died following a shooting at a parking lot at a Johns Island Walgreens.
Officials with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 39-year-old Chad Westbury from Johns Island died on scene at Hilton Drive on the night of July 12 as a result of injuries he sustained from a gunshot wound.
The shooting happened at the Walgreens on 3621 Savannah Hwy. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and on Monday released pictures of a vehicle sought in connection to the shooting.
Authorities said the vehicle sought has silver or tan mag wheels, a toolbox on the back and an extended cab.
Deputies say the vehicle was occupied by a white male with wavy blonde hair, and in his late teens to early twenties, along with a Hispanic male, also in his late teens to early twenties, with a “bowl” hair cut.
“The Hispanic was in possession of a handgun that was used during the commission of the homicide,” CCSO officials said.
A report states that the vehicle was last seen leaving the parking lot of Walgreens onto Old Charleston Highway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B. Goldstein at (843) 670-1183 or bgoldstein@charlestoncounty.org.
“If contact is made with the person after hours, please notify Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200,” the sheriff’s office said.
