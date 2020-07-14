Driver arrested after car chase in Goose Creek ends in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a driver following a car pursuit which started in Goose Creek and ended in West Ashley Tuesday night.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said it began at 5:30 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop a car for a narcotics investigation in the 1000 block of Old Back River Road off of Howe Hall Road.
The chase ended in West Ashley at a Speedway on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.
The driver was arrested, and investigators say there may be possible charges for a female passenger.
Authorities say one of the pursuing law enforcement units was Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon.
