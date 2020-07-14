Family gathering led to 41 coronavirus cases in Catawba County, case study shows

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services say a case study shows a family gathering led to 41 coronavirus cases in Catawba County.
“This is how COVID-19 spreads,” an NCDHHS tweet read.
In Catawba County, officials say a gathering of more than 20 people with no masks or social distancing led to 14 people becoming infected.
Before they started to show symptoms, they continued with their daily lives, such as going to work or taking a beach trip with other families.
This set into motion a person-to-person contact chain that has spread COVID-19 to 41 people in nine different families and eight different workplaces.
Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken wrote about the situation.
“In Catawba County, we have seen a significant increase in the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks. While it is true that testing has increased, the reality is this: more people are getting sick in Catawba County. This has been largely driven by the spread of COVID-19 from infected individuals, most of whom were not yet aware they were sick, to people they know,” McCracken said.
Officials tweeted a graphic showing the community spread Monday.
“Situations like this have become painfully common in Catawba County. I share this example because I hope it can help our community see how easily COVID-19 is actively spreading. More importantly, I hope it will convince us all to be even more willing to do the small things we’re being asked to do to protect ourselves and others: wear a mask in public, maintain physical distance, and wash hands frequently,” McCracken said.
