Fight over masks leads to stabbing, shooting death in Mich.

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One man has died following an incident that began at a Quality Dairy food store around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Michigan State Police said a masked man from Lansing, 77, and an unmasked man from Grand Ledge, 43, got into an altercation regarding wearing masks. The unmasked man allegedly stabbed the masked man.
Eaton County deputies followed the unmasked man back to his home where he got out of his car and came toward them with a knife. Police said a deputy, a 23-year veteran, then shot him.
The unmasked man was taken to the hospital where he later died in surgery, according to police. Police were still at the unmasked man’s home in Delta Township on Tuesday morning.
Police were also still at the Quality Dairy, where the store was blocked off with police tape. Officers are investigating.
