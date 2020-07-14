FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot afternoons continue with daily chance for pop-up storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Other than a weak front lingering across the area, there will not be much to ignite showers and storms. Each afternoon and into the early evening a couple of showers and storms cannot be ruled out. Much of the Lowcountry will remain dry the rest of the day, but an isolated storm could develop over the tri-county area. Temperatures will continue to feel very warm into the evening hours, slowly cooling to the upper 70s by morning. Overnight we are expecting clear skies with a lot of sunshine returning tomorrow. Highs Wednesday should peak in the low 90s with a heat index near 105 degrees. Continue to stay hydrated and monitor your time outside!
High pressure will begin building in by the end of the work week and will keep the weather mainly dry into the weekend. Each day the heat index should climb to at least 100 degrees. The chance for rain will begin to increase starting Monday. The tropics remain quiet with no developments expected within the next 5 days.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and very warm; LOW: 78.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot, isolated afternoon shower/storm; HIGH: 93.
THURSDAY: Feeling hot with sun & clouds, low chance for an afternoon shower/storm; HIGH; 93.
FRIDAY: Very hot with lots of sunshine; HIGH: 92.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with low shower chance; HIGH: 92.
SUNDAY: Sun & clouds with low shower chance; HIGH: 91.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
