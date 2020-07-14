FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot afternoons continue with daily chance for pop-up storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Other than a weak front lingering across the area, there will not be much to ignite showers and storms. Each afternoon and into the early evening a couple of showers and storms cannot be ruled out. Much of the Lowcountry will remain dry the rest of the day, but an isolated storm could develop over the tri-county area. Temperatures will continue to feel very warm into the evening hours, slowly cooling to the upper 70s by morning. Overnight we are expecting clear skies with a lot of sunshine returning tomorrow. Highs Wednesday should peak in the low 90s with a heat index near 105 degrees. Continue to stay hydrated and monitor your time outside!