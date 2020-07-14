Folly Beach leaders consider converting many free parking spaces to paid parking

Pope says Tuesday’s council meeting is intended for authorization for the City to fully develop the plan, to finalize signage and improvements needed, and pursue approval from the Department of Transportation. Actual budgetary approval would only come after the City has approval from the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Pope says he hopes that discussion will happen when Council adopts the 2020/2021 city budget later this year. At that time, there will be more opportunity for public input when the finalized plan and budget is presented to Council.