Georgetown ranks in USA Today’s top 10 coastal small town list

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - USA Today released its latest list of America’s top 10 coastal small towns and Georgetown is the only South Carolina community to make the list.
A panel of experts chose 20 cities and readers voted to narrow the 20 down to 10, according to Georgetown Police Capt. Nelson Brown.
The poll placed Georgetown in seventh place this year.
USA Today’s write-up said Georgetown “is what Charleston used to be,” with “200-year-old homes, scenic plantations, lots of Southern charm and none of the crowds.”
This makes the third year in a row Georgetown has been featured in the annual competition, Brown said.
Georgetown ranked as the number one best coastal small town in 2018, and than ranked in fourth place last year.
Chincoteague, Virginia made 2020′s top spot.
