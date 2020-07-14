Group to hold news conference on S.C. Supreme Court’s blocking of ‘no-knock warrants’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Action Network will hold a news conference Tuesday morning in response to the South Carolina Supreme Court’s temporary block of “no-knock warrants.”
The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at Charity Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston.
The Rev. Nelson B. Rivers III will speak to reporters about the court’s announcement.
The announcement, signed by Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty on Friday, said circuit and summary judges cannot sign off on the warrants until they receive further instruction from the state’s judicial branch on how to issue the warrants.
The court acknowledged the dangers that executing such warrants can pose to both members of the public and to law enforcement. Law enforcement officers seek “no-knock” warrants from judges that allow them to enter homes and other buildings without announcing their presence prior to entry. Many police departments across the country have used them to serve people accused of drug crimes.
“No-knock” warrants have come under scrutiny nationwide following the death in March of Breonna Taylor, a woman fatally shot in her home by Louisville, Kentucky, police officers who had secured such a warrant.
Protesters against police brutality and racial injustice in South Carolina have called for ending the practice, one of a set of demands presented to lawmakers in June.
They also plan to discuss a planned march on Washington in August, the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!” March, will lead to greater police reform.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
