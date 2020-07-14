Lowcountry police agencies working to ward off COVID-19 while protecting public

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, Lowcountry police agencies have some new concerns.
In addition to protecting the public, officers also are trying to protect themselves from getting the virus. For Lowcountry cops, wearing masks became the norm when COVID-19 started spreading.
Five months after the first local cases were reported, we decided to check on the number of positive cases in some of the area’s police agencies.
The Charleston police department is reporting 21 positive cases since the pandemic began.
Lt. Robert Gamard is in charge of keeping track of those cases, and says the department acts quickly if it appears an officer may have the virus.
“When they’re not feeling well they contact me directly and we start isolation protocols even before it becomes a test, before it becomes a positive,” Gamard said.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says so far 11 of their deputies and 12 of their jail officers have tested positive for the virus. One jail officer had to be hospitalized.
Capt. Roger Antonio says the virus is forcing deputies to do their jobs differently.
“There are a lot of challenges behind it, something that we’ve never met in the past, that a lot of it is unknown,” Antonio said.
The North Charleston police department reports 18 positive COVID-19 cases on its force.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says so far eight deputies and 12 jail officers have tested positive for the virus.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says only 3 deputies and one jail officer have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lt. Gamard says Charieston officers are notified in advance if they are going to a call that may involve a sick person.
“In those situations our officers are going to put on an N95 mask prior to even going there as well because if they know they’re walking into something as potentially somebody sick, they do that every time,” Gamard said.
Antonio says for his deputies, there’s a lot to keep in mind.
“When you interact with the public you also at times have to make an arrest. And we have steps in place with our agency and of course dispatch is playing a big hand in helping best with keeping our guys and the public safe,” Antonio said
Both the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Walterboro Police Department said they have had no positive cases of the virus.
We also checked with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and Georgetown police department. The sheriff’s office reports 4 positive cases and the police department says three officers have tested positive for the virus.
