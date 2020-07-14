Man wanted in killing of two women in Berkeley County arrested in Indiana

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a man wanted for the killing of two women in Berkeley County has been arrested in Indiana.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Damayjhon Quintez Gadson was arrested on Monday by US Marshalls in Evansville, Indiana.
He was wanted for a double homicide in Cross that took the lives of 61-year-old Lori Gentile of Mount Pleasant and 25-year-old Lashawn Gadson of Reevesville.
Gadson is currently awaiting extradition back to Berkeley County.
“There is nothing that will bring these women back but I hope making an arrest will be the first step of closure for the families of the deceased.” Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “We are grateful for the assistance of the United States Marshall Task Force and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. The success of cases happen when agencies work together.”
During the early morning hours of June 29, Berkeley County County Dispatch operators received an emergency call about a possible motor vehicle accident.
Deputies responded to the Cross community and discovered two women suffering from gunshot wounds.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call (843) 719-4465 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
Lewis said Gadson is believed to target prostitutes online with the promise of money, then robs them and sexually assaults them. The sheriff said the suspect arranges to meet the victims in rural areas.
According to Lewis, authorities believe there are victims in Orangeburg and Berkeley counties.
Lewis said the case in Cross is believed to be a sexual encounter the suspect arranged online.
