Roper St. Francis hospitals suspend all elective surgeries in pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - All four Roper St. Francis hospitals have suspended elective surgery at their facilities as the influx of COVID-19 patients presents staffing challenges.
The suspension, which begins Tuesday, is not because hospital employees have tested positive or because of a lack of supplies, hospital officials say.
“Our scarcest resource, our most valuable asset at this time, is our clinical team: our team of doctors, and nurses and support staff, that needs to be able to take care of the COVID patients at the bedside,” Roper Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mitch Siegan said.
Instead, the plan allows teams that would normally perform elective surgery to work with COVID-19 patients in the emergency room. Roper officials say they will only be performing about 20 percent of their normal amount of surgeries.
Nearly 40 percent of the health system’s beds are being used by COVID-19 patients and officials say elective procedures like hip and knee replacements, spine surgery and hernia repairs can wait. They will make exceptions for certain spine surgeries where there is a risk of permanent nerve damage, cancer that can spread of diseases that threaten a life or a limb. But all other pain, doctors say, can be managed.
”Pain would not be the primary driving factor at a time like this,” Siegan said. “It would be is there risk or concern of permanent nerve damage if the surgery is delayed.”
While the health system is not running low on personal protective equipment or ventilators, they are running low on the drug Remdesivir, which is being used to treat COVID-19 patients.
They are waiting to hear from the state within the next couple of days whether they will be able to replenish the supply.
Roper temporarily suspended elective surgeries back in March. Siegan said the hospital was caught up on surgeries suspended then.
The current suspension of elective surgeries will last at least through next week but the decision of whether to continue the suspension will be made on a weekly basis.
