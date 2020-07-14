Study examine plans to fix I-526, dubbed ‘worst corridor’ in South Carolina

The staff is in the midst of a two-year study which will determine what solutions are possible and how much it could cost. There is no estimated cost right now, but Riley said it could cost as much or more than the I-526 West project, slated to cost about $1.5 billion. Staff said it will probably be another year and a half before any solutions or cost estimates can be presented to the public. They hope drivers will get involved with the public meeting and encourage anyone who can’t access the meeting to call them at the following numbers: 843-258-1135 or 866-632-5262