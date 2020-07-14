Wild Dunes Resort temporarily suspending operations due to COVID-19

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials have announced that the Wild Dunes Resort on the Isle of Palms is temporarily suspending most of its services due to COVID-19.
“In light of the dynamic COVID-19 situation in the surrounding area of our resort, and to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of our colleagues and guests, we are temporarily suspending most resort operations,” officials said in a statement released on Tuesday.
The resort will be suspending most of its operations until Aug. 14, 2020. The suspension includes most recreation services and all food and beverage and retail services for resort guests.
In addition, during this period, the resort will not be booking any new reservations for resort or vacation rental stays prior to Aug. 14.
Officials said guests with existing resort reservations and vacation rental reservations booked through the resort or Hyatt prior to August 14 will be contacted to arrange for re-booking at a later date or cancelled without penalty.
“Wild Dunes vacation residences, which are privately owned homes and condos, are still operating with limited services at this time,” officials said.”For full details and updates on resort operations, please visit www.destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes.”
“We will continue to closely monitor the ongoing situation, remain vigilant and follow local and state guidelines, as well as enhanced procedures and protocols developed in consideration of guidance and information from various health organizations including the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), local authorities and other leading organizations and experts,” officials said in the statement.
