App helps patients communicate while intubated

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina doctor has created an app to help patients communicate especially those in the Intensive Care Unit.
Dr. Chandar Abboy is an intensivist from Greenville, SC who travels to hospitals around the region to help in ICUs. A few years ago, he and a business partner, who happens to work in Silicon Valley, developed the YoDoc app.
Simplified, the app is a series of pictures that patients can select to describe what they need or how they feel.
Once they tap the picture, the phone or tablet verbally relays the command to anyone in earshot, much like a call on speakerphone.
While the app was developed years ago, it has seen new interest as more people have been exposed to the realities of the ICU through the coronavirus pandemic. Abboy says it can be incredibly difficult to communicate while you’re partially sedated with a tube down your throat.
“Lots of times patients struggle so much trying to talk to their family members, to express some concern or even just to say ‘I’m okay’ or ‘I love you’,” Abboy said. “Ultimately, they’re not able to do that and I think these types of tools would be very helpful for them.”
The app has been picked up by a hospital in California, but Abboy and his wife – who just recently started marketing the app – believe there is a place for it here in the Lowcountry.
“I have spoken with people who are coming off the ventilator and their families and they had been really, really excited to have this,” Renita Abboy said. “At least it’s something that gives them a little bit of comfort.”
The commands range from simple things like, “I would like to see my doctor” to more specific functions where a patient can pinpoint where and how much pain they are having.
The app is not just helping patients, but medical staff as well. Figuring out what an intubated patient needs can be a tiring and time-consuming effort. The app cuts down on that time.
It also functions as a basic translator. The pictures can appear in another langue for the patient, then be spoken in English.
YoDoc can be found in various app stores. It is a free download but when you first open the app a message tells you, you must subscribe after 24 hours.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.