Asheville passes reparations resolution in historic vote

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WYFF) - Asheville City Council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday night to provide reparations to black residents and their descendants. The resolution also apologizes for Asheville’s role historically in slavery and discrimination.
The resolution does not give direct payments to descendants of slaves, but instead allocates money to areas that traditionally see racial disparities.
Those areas include an effort to increase minority home ownership and access to affordable housing. Investments will also be made to increase minority business ownership and career opportunities. Other priorities include closing gaps in health care, education, pay and fairness within the criminal justice system.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.