Authorities release sketch of suspect sought in homicide case in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have released a sketch of a suspect sought in a homicide case in Orangeburg County.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a forensic artist created the composite drawing in connection with a suspicious death that has been determined to be a homicide.
“My investigators wouldn’t give up on what seemed a suspicious death earlier this week,” Ravenell said. “We now have a drawing of a suspect in the case but we need a name now. If you have any information, please get it to us.”
The sheriff said a relative, who resided with the victim periodically, notified Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators after discovering a victim unconscious inside the victim’s Lazy Way Road residence.
“[The relative] was later sought for more questioning but determined to have played no role in the incident after providing more information,” OCSO officials said.
According to investigators, the 27-year-old victim was found unconscious lying in a recliner in his home.
Deputies say he appeared to have some type of injury to the upper body.
If anyone has any information they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 531-4647 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.