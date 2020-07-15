Berkeley County inmate dies of coronavirus

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced that an offender from MacDougall Correctional Institution has died from complications of COVID-19.
Anthony Lewis Clark Jr., 70, died at an outside hospital Tuesday, SCDC officials say.
According to their report, Clark had several underlying medical conditions, and tested positive for the coronavirus July 7.
As of Tuesday, 84 offenders and 11 staff members at MacDougall have tested positive for COVID19, the report stated.
Out of the Department of Corrections’ 16,822 offenders, the report stated 433 offenders have tested positive for the coronavirus systemwide.
Officials say of those, 125 have recovered, 308 are active cases and this is the seventh department inmate death associated with the virus.
Additionally, officials say there are 89 active staff cases.
