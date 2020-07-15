Charleston County School District proposal looking at Sept. 8 start date for school year

“Participating CCSD teachers will be assigned only to the Virtual Academy,” the district said in its proposal. “Students will remain on their home school roster, but will receive assignments, assessments, and grades from the Virtual Academy. Courses will be purchased from proven online providers with CCSD teachers delivering content. Internet access and technology will be required. K-8 students may exit Virtual Academy at the end of any 9 weeks; high school students may exit at semester’s end.”