Charleston Essential Market to sell produce for the first time this summer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Farmers Market, which is now being called the Essential Market, will open under its new name for the first time Wednesday.
City officials say where normally they have more than 100 vendors, there will now be only four.
The essentials-only format will feature farmer and grower vendors exclusively and officials say no prepared food vendors, entertainment or other activities will be allowed.
City officials say limiting the vendors is primarily to get people in and out and everyone will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Joseph Fields, one of the vendors at the Charleston Essential Market, said farmers markets account for half his businesses. He says he is thrilled to be able to come out and sell produce to the community.
The Essential Market will go from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the VIP parking lot adjacent to Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, located at 360 Fishburne Street.
Free parking will be available in the lot across the street from the market, officials say.
Future market dates will be announced via the Charleston Farmers Market Facebook (@CharlestonFarmersMarket), Twitter (@charlestonfarms) and Instagram (@charlestonfarms) pages as they are set.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.