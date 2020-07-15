Charleston mayor calls for day of prayer as S.C. COVID-19 death toll approaches 1,000

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will host a Day of Prayer and Remembrance ceremony Thursday afternoon in honor of the South Carolinians lost to COVID-19.
A release from the mayor’s office Wednesday afternoon states the ceremony will honor the lives lost to the pandemic.
The most recent numbers released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Tuesday afternoon, listed a total of 984 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The ceremony will include clergy members and will take place at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at St. Michael’s Church at the corner of Meeting and Broad Streets.
During the ceremony, Tecklenburg will issue a proclamation on behalf of the city and four clergy members will deliver a prayer, city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.
The invited clergy are the Rev. Richard Grimball of St. Michael’s Church, the Rev. Dr. Annette Brewer of Wallingford Presbyterian Church, Vicar Calhoun Walpole of Grace Church Cathedral and the Rev. Anthony Thompson of Holy Trinity Reformed Episcopal.
The flag atop Charleston City Hall will fly at half-staff to honor the victims, O’Toole said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.