Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old girl

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenage girl who left her home more than a week ago and has not been seen since.
Alexis Hopp, 17, left her North Charleston home in the early morning hours of July 6, deputies say.
Hopp stands 5-foot, 3-inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, has long straight blonde hair that extends to the middle of her back, and has green eyes, deputies say.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843-873-5111.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.