Deputies seeking to identify suspect in connection to car break-ins at Ladson neighborhood

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection to car break-ins at a Ladson neighborhood.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released a video which captured footage at 2:30 a.m. on July 6. Authorities say the suspect in the video attempted to enter a vehicle at a home in the 9800 block of Levenshall Drive.
“The vehicles appear to be locked, and there was no theft reported in this incident,” CCSO officials said.
However, during the same time frame on Levanshall Drive, the sheriff’s office said two other residents reported thefts from their vehicles.
“One citizen reported a stolen handgun, while another reported stolen currency,” the sheriff’s office said. ”In both thefts, there were no signs of forced entry.”
Anyone with information can call Detective Danielle Rainey at (843) 529-6202 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.
“The Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens to always lock unattended vehicles,” CCSO officials said.
