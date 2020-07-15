Goose Creek murder suspect surrenders to police officers

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wanted for a Goose Creek murder has surrendered to the police department.
Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say 21-year-old Jaylin Malik Charles Smalls surrendered at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
He will be taken to the Berkeley County Detention Center for booking on the charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to a fatal shooting last week.
Smalls was wanted for a fatal shooting that happened on July 9 at a home on the 100 block of Sora Lane in the Woodland Lake Subdivision. Officers initially responded to the area at 1:34 p.m. for a report of gun shots.
When officers arrived they found an unresponsive 20-year-old male on the front porch of a home on Sora Lane.
“EMS arrived and declared the victim deceased at the scene, the victim was later positively identified as Raquan Hughes,” GCPD officials said.
Police say the Criminal Investigative Unit conducted an exhaustive investigation and through multiple leads identified the suspect as Smalls. Multiple warrants for Smalls’ arrest were obtained.
“After days of questioning friends and family of Smalls he turned himself in to the Goose Creek Police Department today at 3:30 PM,” GCPD officials said. “He was accompanied by his attorney and is now in custody.”
