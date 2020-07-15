Gov. McMaster to hold news conference on reopening schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will discuss the reopening of schools at a news conference Wednesday morning in Columbia.
That news conference will take place at 11 a.m. from the first floor lobby of the Statehouse.
McMaster will be joined by state Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay Lucas, and others, as he lays out the latest plans on the upcoming school year.
“There will be children in school in August. Many of them will be face-to-face,” Spearman said. “As I’m learning, it’s about half and half. Some parents really want to keep their children at home and choose a virtual experience. Others will want them to face-to-face experience, and we’re going to make sure that’s offered for them.”
The state’s Department of Education has also ordered almost 500,000 masks for teachers, custodians, cafeteria workers, and bus drivers. Each worker will get five to use and then wash.
“I made a statement last week that I stand by. If I were the ruler, I would ask everybody require face mask but certainly that’s not my decision,” Spearman said. “It is our expectation, however, that when a child gets on the school bus in the morning, that they have on a mask.”
Spearman also said that every child has a free virtual option statewide and many districts are offering their own. She does expect all districts to offer in-person classes for the children of parents who them back in school.
But last week, education advocacy group SC For Ed said schools should remain virtual in the fall, raising their concerns about a push from the American Academy of Pediatrics to reopen schools “problematic at best.”
A statement released from SC for Ed board members Dottie Adams, Lisa Ellis, Keely Hitchings, Saani Perri and Nicole Walker said to call for a return to school “while a pandemic is still raging and South Carolina is seeing one of the world’s fastest increases in viral infections is short-sighted.”
Their statement also said such recommendations fail to consider the logistics that go into running schools in a safe manner and the lack of funding South Carolina schools have been experiencing for more than a decade.
“Lack of funding since 2008 has made it impossible to maintain safe buildings, modern HVAC systems, and safe student-teacher ratios required in even the AAP plans, and we find it disturbing that physician groups did not use their collective voice until now regarding the well-documented child health concerns,” the statement read.
The group called for state schools to remain “virtual” to protect students, families, faculty and staff.
