Heat, humidity to stick around through the end of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rinse and repeat weather across the Lowcountry as we head through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Today will be another very hot day with highs in the low 90s and heat indices between 100 - 105° this afternoon. Make sure you are staying hydrated! The seabreeze will move a little quicker inland today resulting in the best chance of showers and storms closer to 17A and I-95. Near the coast, the rain chance will be very low. There won’t be much change to the weather pattern for the remainder of the week. Expect more hot days, with highs in the 90s, and muggy nights, with lows in the 70s, through the weekend