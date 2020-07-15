High School Football staying in fall, season will be shortened

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina High School League voted to keep high school football in the fall this upcoming year although the season will start later and be shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Practice for fall season sports, including football and volleyball, will now begin on August 17th as opposed to the originally scheduled date of July 30th. The first Friday night for football games is now scheduled to be September 11th.
This plan was proposed by the league and was approved by a 14-2 vote from the executive committee.
The other plan, that was proposed by Lexington County, would have moved the sports calendar around to have sports with less person to person contact, including baseball and softball, moved to the fall while football would have been moved to the spring. The committee voted this proposal down by a vote of 16-1.
The football season will now be shortened to a 7-game regular season for this year with teams starting out the year in region play. The regular season is scheduled to end on October 23rd with the playoffs, shortened down to 4 rounds from the normal 5, beginning the next week. If there are no delays in the season, the state title games would be held the weekend of November 20th.
Teams that don’t qualify for the playoffs will have the option of adding an extra game at the end of the season to give kids one more chance to play.
SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said the plan that was approved gives the leagues flexibility. He stated that if schools are still not ready to start on August 17th, they can push the start date back by another week and continue to do that through most of September. Fall sports could start as late as October 2nd and still finish around the projected end date.
