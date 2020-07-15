Isle of Palms considering beach, restaurant restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms City Council is holding an emergency meeting on Wednesday.
The agenda says they will consider an emergency ordinance that could put more restrictions on beach goers and restaurants among other things.
City Council will consider prohibiting coolers, chair and umbrellas on the beach.
The city says recommended beach activities include running, walking, dog walking, biking, swimming, surfing and other recreational activities.
They also could prohibit live entertainment and amplified music after 9 p.m.
If the ordinance passes without amendments, restaurants and bars will have to limit indoor capacity to 50 percent and the city administrator could be authorized to cancel or revoke any special event permits issued prior to, and potentially past, the date of the ordinance.
The city says people can also make public comments using this form.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
