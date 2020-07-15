Missing 17-year-old last seen walking dog in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives are asking for the public’s finding a 17-year-old girl who was last seen walking her dog in south Charlotte.
Jewel McKie left her home on Simsbury Road, which is off of Fairview Road, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and has not returned. Police say she had her poodle Leo with her.
Officials say this behavior is highly irregular for Jewel and her family is concerned for her safety.
Anyone who sees or has information about Jewel McKie is asked to call 911, immediately, or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
