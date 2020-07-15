SC Hospital Association fears health care worker shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The math is easy. If there are extra beds but no nurses to care for the patients in them, hospitals face a major crisis.
“The staffing problem has to be fixed now, we can’t create thousands and thousands of nurses between now and Labor Day,” Senator Lindsey Graham said after a meeting with the South Carolina Hospital Association.
SCHA CEO Thornton Kirby said when it comes to meeting the demand of the COVID-19 pandemic one of the organization’s top concerns is having the necessary doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff necessary to keep care of all the potential patients.
"One of the CEOs told me if they have a five-to-one nurse to patient ratio, and if they lose one nurse that's five patients that need to be cared for," said Kirby.
Currently, DHEC tracks the current number of hospital beds available in hospitals across the state. However, SCHA Disaster Preparedness Director, John Williams, says that statistic doesn’t paint a full picture of the state of the Palmetto State’s hospitals at this time.
“Staffing is a major issue that there’s no quick fix for,” Williams said. “You can have all the beds available you want in the state of South Carolina, but if you don’t have the clinicians to man those beds it’s just a bed,” he said.
Williams said his team has sent out a survey to all the hospitals in the state to get a better idea of the staffing needs across the state. He said he expects the results of that survey this week. Unfortunately, Williams said the problem will only get worse as the state’s infections get worse. Not only will there be more patients in COVID-19 units, but Williams also said most health care workers are getting sick from community spread.
“Hospital workers are not getting sick at the hospital. The numbers show that community spread is a large number as to why hospital workers are getting sick right now. I would say their day to day business is contributing to infection rate,” Williams explained. “Hospital workers are not immune to community spread,” he said.
When asked for comment on their staffing a spokesperson for Lexington Medical Center said the hospital does not have staffing issues.
“However, as you can imagine, caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic puts increased stress on all of our staff members. Everyone is giving more, and that’s only sustainable for so long,” the spokesperson added. She explained the hospital has a plan to pull nurses who do not work directly with patients right now to assist with patient care if the need arises.
WIS also reached out to Prisma Health for comment but did not receive a response at this time.
However, Sen. Graham and the SC Hospital Association both stressed emergency measures won’t be necessary if everyone keeps their distance, washes their hands, and wears a mask in public. Williams said this will help keep health care workers safe from the virus both inside and outside the hospital.
