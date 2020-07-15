S.C. reports 1,850 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,850 confirmed COVID-19 cases and five new probable cases Wednesday afternoon.
That brings the total number of cases statewide to 62,071. With no new deaths reported Wednesday, the total number of deaths in South Carolina on COVID-19 remains at 984. There are 174 probable COVID-19 cases and 14 probable COVID-19 deaths still being investigated.
Here is a breakdown of the new cases across the Lowcountry:
The probable deaths occurred in two elderly people from Greenville and Oconee Counties, and two others from Charleston County and one from Lancaster County whose ages are being confirmed.
As of Tuesday, a total of 572,823 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours, although a recent increase in testing may lead to a delay of one to two days.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 8,575 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.6%.
As part of DHEC’s ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, the agency is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 94 mobile testing events scheduled through Aug. 5 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can also get tested at one of 180 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
As of Wednesday morning, 2,951 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,853 are in use, which is a 72.69% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,853 inpatient beds currently used, 1,560 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.