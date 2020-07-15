School bus driver accused of sexually assaulting child at his home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A school bus driver was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting a child at his home.
Charleston police say 18-year old George Nesbitt III sexually assaulted the 14-year old boy in February. Officials with Durham bus company confirm Nesbitt is a school bus driver in Charleston County.
The 14-year old’s mother said she considered Nesbitt to be a family member. She knows him from church and says he has been to her home several times.
According to an affidavit, Nesbitt initially had consensual sex with the 14-year old at his apartment.
The document states the boy and Nesbitt have known each other for eight years. Police say Nesbitt messaged the boy on a dating app and they agreed to meet at Nesbitt’s place.
Police say at some point the child told Nesbitt he was uncomfortable having sex and wanted him to stop but he didn’t.
We spoke to the boy’s mother about Nesbitt’s arrest. We are not identifying her to protect her child.
”The first reaction was that I wanted to kill him. I wanted to kill him but I know that I have six people that depend on me,” she said. ”He comes to my home, he eats my food, he sits at my table, he’s like a family member.”
In court, Nesbitt’s sister spoke on his behalf.
”It hurts to be here for this because I know he is a good person,” she told the judge. “I know that the ultimate goal was to shame and bash his reputation because he is a music artist, very involved with church.”
Nesbitt is charged with criminal sexual conduct second degree. He has no prior criminal record.The judge set his bond at $100,000 and ordered Nesbitt to stay away from minors and social media.
Durham Bus Company issued the following statement:
”We can confirm that George Nesbitt was a former employee of Durham. We have just learned of the allegations related to an alleged incident unrelated to Durham, and have no further information at this time.”
