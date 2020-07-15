State Dept. of Corrections to begin testing COVID-19 at prison in Berkeley County

About 300 inmates in two dorms at Kirkland Correctional Institution were tested last week. Of 150 inmates in one dorm, 26 tested positive. One inmate out of 157 in the second dorm tested positive. Those inmates are now in isolation away from others. The inmates in the dorm where only one person tested positive were being retested Wednesday to make sure they are still negative. On Thursday, two additional dorms at Kirkland will be tested. The process will continue until all 1,573 inmates at the institution are tested.