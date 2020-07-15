Summerville Flowertown Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials have cancelled this year’s Summerville Flowertown Festival due to COVID-19.
Officials with the Summerville Family YMCA said the decision was made after considering the current impact of the virus, as well as consideration for everyone involved in the event.
“After extensive consideration of the current landscape related to COVID-19 and the health and safety of all festival goers, staff, business partners, and overall community, the Summerville Family YMCA Flowertown Festival is cancelled for 2020,” officials said in a statement released Wednesday night.
“This was an extremely tough decision,” said Chris Sapp, CEO of the Summerville Family YMCA. “The health and safety of all involved was our top priority in the decision-making process. The safest and most responsible decision we could make for all involved at this point in our 48-year history is to cancel.”
The 2021 Summerville Family YMCA Flowertown Festival will be held March 26-28.
