U.S. Highway 78 project expected to be finished this fall

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The intersection of Highway 78 and Highway 178 is currently in the process of being moved 1/4 of a mile west and being changed into a ‘T configuration'.
Officials with Dorchester County say the majority of the paving for the realignment of Highway 178 has been completed, and the contractor is working on the tie-ins now. This is located right behind the Dorchester County Public Works Complex.
The clearing and grubbing within the right of way is already complete, and officials say crews are now working on extending the drainage systems under the road.
The intersection only has stop signs, but county officials say they are planning to add a traffic signal. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says this will improve safety and traffic congestion.
Engineers are also working to upgrade the intersections of Highway 78 and Highway 27 North and South by putting four travel lanes at the intersections, officials say.
The construction company J.R. Wilson Construction is still conducting lane and shoulder closures on US-78 between Delee Circle and US-178 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., but things are expected to be back to normal at the end of this month officials say.
This entire phase of the project is expected to cost about $13.8 million officials say, but the funding for this project comes from a few grants and the Dorchester County one-cent sales tax.
The original goal was for construction to be finished in August 2021, but now the county says they expect it to be complete the fall of 2020.
