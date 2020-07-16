Berkeley County says 7 EMS workers have tested positive for COVID-19

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - After previously declining to disclose how many Emergency Medical Services employees were diagnosed with COVID-19, Berkeley County announced on Thursday that a total of seven EMS workers have tested positive for the virus.
Four EMS personnel tested positive between June 3 and July 3, while seven employees “are currently self-isolating due to concern for COVID-19, inclusive of personnel who have tested positive or waiting on test results,” according to the county government’s response to a public records request from Live 5 News.
The county says that the Medic 3 in Moncks Corner is the only EMS station where there have been two or more confirmed coronavirus cases among employees.
Live 5 News initially requested information about COVID-19 cases among EMS personnel from local county governments in early July.
Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg Counties all promptly responded, revealing that a total of 10 Lowcountry EMS workers had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
However, Berkeley County declined to disclose this information at the time, claiming that it could personally identify people and that EMS operations had not been significantly impacted by the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.