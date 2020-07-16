Charleston Museum says ‘no’ to accepting Calhoun statue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees of The Charleston Museum has rejected the statue of John C. Calhoun recently removed from Marion Square.
The museum said in a statement Thursday that they would be unable to accept the statue because it goes against their museum collections policy that was revised last November.
According to the statement, the policy notes that “the size and weight of any individual object should be such that it can be accommodated by Museum personnel and facilities.”
Because the statue is over 12-feet-tall, unable to fit in the freight elevator and requires reinforcement to the floor, the museum says they cannot accommodate the statue.
However, the museum’s statement did acknowledge that the while the statue could fit in the museum courtyard, the courtyard is at the entrance of the museum and they don’t want to exchange “one public space [for] another”.
The statement concludes that while the museum recognizes Calhoun’s national historical significance, “he was not a Charleston figure and as such his biographical history does not fit in with the Museum’s general purpose and mission of interpreting the cultural and natural history of Charleston and the Lowcountry.”
There has not been any other word about where the statue maybe relocated, however the museum says “[it] fully supports relocation of the Calhoun statue to an educational institution that can most appropriately interpret it.”
