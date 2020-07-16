Construction underway for two of Dorchester County’s largest parks

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County residents will soon have one new park in Summerville and one in St. George.
Dorchester County officials say construction has started for the Ashley River Park off Bacons Bridge Road in Summerville.
Officials say they have nearly finished clearing the area for the park, and foundation for some of the buildings is now in place.
The Ashley River Park will not only be the largest in Summerville, it will also be the largest in Dorchester County officials say. It will span more than 80 acres and Dorchester County Councilman Jay Byars says the county is excited to bring the park to the area.
“You’re about 7 miles from about 100,000 people in Dorchester County that can get there pretty quickly,” Byars said. “And that’s something that is pretty exciting. So we’re super excited about that park.”
Byars said there will be a hiking trail, fishing pond, pavilions, dog parks, playgrounds and a small area for concerts -- plus a ropes course and climbing wall could also be a possibility.
County officials say they are under their $13 million budget that was approved through the bond referendum passed in 2019, but the park has been in the works since the county purchased the land nearly 10 years ago.
Dorchester County officials expect to complete construction by summer 2021.
Dorchester County officials say construction has also started on the Davis-Bailey Park, adjacent to the Dorchester County Court House in St. George.
According to Byars, the park will be the largest park in St. George.
“They’ve got a couple small parks up there, but this is an all-encompassing park,” Byars said. “This will be the largest park for that side of the county as far as recreation. And certainly, it’s going to be first class.”
The county says they have plans to put in a one-mile walking path, two baseball fields, a multi-use soccer/football field, outdoor basketball courts and more.
The plans for the splash pad and playground are finalized, all clearing of the area is now complete and officials say they will start installing utilities soon.
Dorchester County officials say the plans for this park are also currently under their $6 million budget.
The county expects to complete all construction by spring 2021.
