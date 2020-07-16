Deputies charge Neeses man with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies arrested a man they say has been sexually assaulting a minor for over a year.
Duane Todd Laird, 51, has been charged Wednesday with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct after an investigation into allegation began earlier this year, deputies say.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators say they were notified in February of allegations that Laird may have been making inappropriate contact with students at a local school.
While that investigation was ongoing, deputies say more allegations turned up a little more than a week later when an Orangeburg County parent contacted investigators.
Deputies say that the parent reported a minor was sexually assaulted for a period dating from 2018 to early this year.
“[Laird] has been preying on a victim that he had regular contact with,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “He has been traumatizing this teen just with his mere presence.”
“There may be more victims out there, this case isn’t over yet,” Ravenell said. “If anyone has any information in other cases, I urge you to call us.”
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.