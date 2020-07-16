Deputies investigate early-morning drive-by shooting in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened before 6 a.m. Thursday.
The gunfire damaged a house and two vehicles in the 4400 block of Garwood Drive in Woodside Manor, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
The residents were inside the house and were not injured, he said.
Deputies say the shooters fled the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.