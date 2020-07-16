Deputy critically injured in crash plans return to work in October

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff's deputy who was injured in a July 1 crash on the Don Holt Bridge has set a date when he plans to return to work.
Deputy Mike Costanzo told his colleagues "he's walking back through the doors at the sheriff's office on Oct. 15 and they better be ready for him," according to his family.
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office posted that message on their Facebook page Thursday, saying Costanzo is "determined to battle his injuries."
Costanzo was rushed to the hospital after a deadly crash on the Don Holt Bridge that claimed the life of a tow truck driver who was responding to a report of a disabled vehicle.
Highway Patrol Cpl. Matt Southern said that after Costanzo stopped at the scene to help, and while both he and William Ellis, the tow truck driver, were out of their vehicles, a Ford F-350 pickup truck towing a trailer crashed into the back of Costanzo’s county-issued cruiser. The crash sent the cruiser into the other vehicles, striking the deputy and knocking Ellis over the side of the bridge.
Ellis' body was found the following day in the water.
Costanzo has had at least two surgeries, one for a shattered femur and another to repair a crushed ankle, his family said. His injuries also included a broken arm, clavicle and back as well as a brain injury.
As of Thursday afternoon, Southern said the investigation into what led to the crash remains active and no details are being released.
It is not clear when the investigation is expected to be complete.
