Former officer suing Moncks Corner police claiming discrimination

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A former police officer is suing her department, saying she was discriminated against.
Thelma Lewis is suing the Moncks Corner Police Department, and it’s chief, Rick Ollic, claiming gender and racial discrimination and harassment.
Lewis has been an officer since 2004, but she says when Ollic came on board in 2016 the discrimination started.
She claims he used racial slurs and called her derogatory names. She says nothing was done when she reported it, and that it got worse.
Lewis said she also did not get a pay raise, despite two people of lower rank getting one.
She is suing in federal court, saying her civil rights were violated.
We reached out to Ollic for comment, but have not heard back.
