Iconic Ravenel Bridge celebrates 15th anniversary

The bridge is named after former state Sen. Arthur Ravenel, Jr., who is credited for spearheading the effort to secure funds for the bridge’s construction. Born in 1927, the Charleston native, College of Charleston graduate and former U.S. Marine served in the South Carolina House of Representatives from 1953 to 1958, in the state Senate from 1981 to 1986 and again from 1997 to 2004, and in the U.S. Congress from 1987 to 1994.