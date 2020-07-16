Live 5 Scambusters: Reports show military more vulnerable to employment scams

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the COVID-19 pandemic creates new financial challenges, scam artists are targeting members of the U.S. military.
Employment scams continue to be big business as millions of Americans have filed for unemployment. U.S. service members have faced financial challenges during the pandemic due to stop movement orders. Thousands of moves have been delayed and this could create increased out-of-pocket costs to pay for two households. Military spouses may be dealing with lower pay for weeks or even months.
All that financial uncertainty makes service members and their families a target for scammers. A report from the Better Business Bureau shows 19-percent of military spouses are victimized by employment scams compared to 15-percent of civilians. The money lost in these scams was nearly double for those who’ve already made great sacrifices. Military spouses lost $1,825 and veterans lost $1,905 in employment scams compared to $1,000 lost by non-military consumers.
July is Military Consumer Month and the Federal Trade Commission, the Better Business Bureau, and other military sources are highlighting even more scams. Imposters scams may use official-looking names and logos to gain confidential information. Scammers may also offer credit monitoring services prior to deployment and then steal the service member’s identity. An FTC report shows active duty service members are almost three times as likely to report someone removing money from their account electronically.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
