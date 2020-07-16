New apartments coming to West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - New apartments are coming to a growing area of West Ashley, right near West Ashley Circle.
The multi-family apartment complex is called Sweetgrass at West Ashley Circle and will be located at Floyd Drive, right behind the Walmart off Bees Ferry Road.
There are a couple of different apartment complexes in this area around West Ashley Circle already, the closest being Harper Place at Bees Ferry.
The City of Charleston's planning director, Jacob Lindsey, says this is a growing area of West Ashley, and the city hopes to balance the new apartments with more locations for employment in the future.
"We need housing throughout our city as long as it conforms to our standards, but we also need places for people to go to work, and this is an area where we do hope to see more locations for services and employment in the future. That's a major goal of the city," Lindsey said.
The design of these apartments has been in the works since 2017, and Lindsey says he thinks this will be a very attractive project at the end.
According to Lindsey, the Sweetgrass apartments will be on 10.79 acres of land and have six different buildings that will each be three stories high. While there will be a total of 186 units with a range of unit sizes, Lindsey also added that it will have a swimming pool and community center.
Lindsey says this project is at the end of its review process in the Technical Review Committee.
Once approved, construction could start soon. The project is finalizing stormwater plans now.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.