Police investigating report of man exposing himself to child

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are on the lookout for a man who was accused of flashing an underaged girl at a Walmart on Dorchester Road Saturday.
Police say that the victim had left a Walmart women’s bathroom before her sister, when a man approached her, walked around her, touched her and asked an inappropriate question.
Police say the man then pulled something out of his pants the victim believed to be his genitals.
The victim then ran back into the bathroom where police say she waited for her sister so they could exit together.
Upon exiting, the two girls were still followed by the man until they got close to their father, a police report states.
If you see anyone acting suspicious or have any information on the incident please contact North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800.
