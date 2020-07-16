SC’s top epidemiologist ‘greatly concerned’ about rising COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced parents should have the choice to send kids to school in person or virtually, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell gave a grim overview of the state’s COVID-19 status.
“Through our entire pandemic experience, about 35 percent of cases reported to us have been reported in the last 14 days,” Dr. Bell said. “So that tells us we’re not going in the direction we wanted to go in.”
Numbers from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) show cases seemed to plateau after schools were closed and the work from home order was put in place.
“This was an encouraging time for us, we thought we would begin to see a downward turn,” Dr. Bell said, but when businesses reopened, cases started to increase.
“About a week after Memorial Day weekend we begin to see the rapid escalation of case counts in South Carolina,” Dr. Bell added. However, she said if South Carolinians start wearing masks and distancing themselves from others, it could make a huge difference.
“We can completely turn this around and have safe environments for our business recovery, for our lifestyle recovery and particularly for children returning to school in a few short weeks,” she said.
During the panel discussion, lead by SCBIO, Lt. Governor Pamela Evette said it’s important parents have the choice to send their kids back to school in person or do virtual learning.
“Finding good ways, safe ways, to get our children reengaged and back in school is very important, just like we did with the business sector of our economy,” Evette added.
Dr. Bell didn’t address her opinions on opening schools in the fall, but did say now is the time to start wearing masks. She said we could see a difference in case counts in four to six weeks if people are more careful.
“This is ever more important now when we move into the fall and winter where we’ll be confronted with the flu season,” Dr. Bell said. “We can overwhelm our hospital capacity if we don’t do something immediately.”
