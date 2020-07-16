SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating an exchange of gunfire between a man and a Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputy.
The incident happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night on Maple Ridge Road in the Goose Creek area when the deputy responded to a call about a suicidal man, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said. Baker said the person opened fire on the deputy who returned fire and struck the man.
The man was shot during the confrontation and EMS took him to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, , SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said.
No other injuries have been reported.
The incident in Berkeley County was the 24th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the second this year involving the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Department. In 2019, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities have not released the name of the deputy or the wounded man.
This is an ongoing criminal investigation, Crosby said.
