Man arrested after burglary call turns into chase in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a man after a call for a possible burglary turned into a car chase in Colleton County.
Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Donovan White is being charged with failure to stop for blue light, two counts of receiving stolen goods and driving under suspension.
On Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office received information about a possible burglary in progress near the 7000 block of Augusta Highway in Smoaks.
“Deputies responded to the location and observed a white male subject leaving the residence in a dark in color SUV,” CCSO officials said. “Deputies attempted a traffic stop and the subject fled.”
A report states the pursuit began in Smoaks and ended in Allendale County with White’s apprehension.
“Several agencies assisted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit and apprehension,” officials said.
According to investigators, the vehicle and license plate were reported stolen from outside agencies and recovered by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.
