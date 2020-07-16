Three people killed in head-on collision in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people have been killed in a head-on collision in Colleton County.
Highway Patrol said the incident happened at 1 p.m. on Thursday on US-17A near Ritter Road.
According to authorities, a 2005 Mercedes Benz was traveling southbound and a 2003 Honda van was traveling northbound.
A report states that the van ran off the side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the center line and hit the Mercedes head on. Both vehicles overturned.
SCHP officials say the driver and passenger of the Mercedes died, and both were wearing seatbelts and had been entrapped.
Troopers reported that the driver of the van died, and was not wearing a seatbelt.
