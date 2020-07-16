Typical summertime weather through the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - No big changes to the weather any time soon across the Lowcountry. An onshore breeze will result in the chance of a few downpours near the coast before lunch time today before the rain chance shifts inland this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the 90s again today. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. Heat index values will peak between 100-105° this afternoon. Stay cool! Stay hydrated! There will be no change to this weather pattern through the upcoming weekend. More heat, more humidity and a few more storms.